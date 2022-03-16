VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 27.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

