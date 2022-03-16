Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) vs. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Head to Head Comparison

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -1,307.98% -294.24% Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Vigil Neuroscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,601.73 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palisade Bio.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience Inc. is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

