Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.41

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $24.49. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 40,746 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

