Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 84,205 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises about 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 342.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 411,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 311.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 320,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $651.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

