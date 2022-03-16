Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $108.34 Million Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for approximately 6.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $108,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $925,999. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. onsemi’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

