Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 5,637 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 97,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $216.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

