Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE BMY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.19.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
