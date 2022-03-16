Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NYSE BMY opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.