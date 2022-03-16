Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $448.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

