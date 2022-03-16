Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $7.69. Vipshop shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 365,483 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

