Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Lowered to €14.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,374. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.