VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. 1,926,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
