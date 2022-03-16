VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. 1,926,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58. VMware has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

