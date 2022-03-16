Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €185.00 ($203.30) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €151.00 ($165.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €177.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €184.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.