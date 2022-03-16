Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,119. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,098,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
