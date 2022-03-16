Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $229.41 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

