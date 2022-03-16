Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 556 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $707.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $784.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

