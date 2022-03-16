Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

SHW opened at $242.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.93 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

