Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.