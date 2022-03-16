Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.