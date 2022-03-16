Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

