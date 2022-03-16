Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A JOYY -6.13% -0.09% -0.06%

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and JOYY’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JOYY $2.03 billion 0.98 $1.48 billion ($2.09) -12.16

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wejo Group and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 JOYY 2 0 5 0 2.43

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.30%. JOYY has a consensus target price of $95.43, suggesting a potential upside of 275.56%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Wejo Group.

Summary

JOYY beats Wejo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About JOYY (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

