Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 156 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

MS stock opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

