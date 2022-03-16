Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

