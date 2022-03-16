Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.
BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
