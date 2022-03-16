Welch & Forbes LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

