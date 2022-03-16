Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,948 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HP by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE HPQ opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
About HP (Get Rating)
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
