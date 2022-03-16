WELL (WELL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,108.00

WELL (WELL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $6,108.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103470 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

