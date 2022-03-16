Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

WDOFF opened at $11.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

