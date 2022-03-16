West Coast Financial LLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,671 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 302,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

