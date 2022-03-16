West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WFG stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

