Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

WIW remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

