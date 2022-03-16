Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 31,775 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.