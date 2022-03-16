Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 31,775 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$40.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.
About Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)
See Also
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.