Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

