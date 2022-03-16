Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 3.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHNGet Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 49,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 84,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

