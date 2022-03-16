Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $121.71.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

