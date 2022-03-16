Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

