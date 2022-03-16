Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 854,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,835. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FREE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

