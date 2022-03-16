Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post sales of $107.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.31 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $79.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.23.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.