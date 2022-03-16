Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,658,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,201. The firm has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
