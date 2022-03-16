Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms recently commented on WKHS. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,658,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,201. The firm has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 374,418 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

