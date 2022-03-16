Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WK stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Workiva by 54.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.