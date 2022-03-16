Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Workiva comprises 4.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

