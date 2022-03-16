Wownero (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,628.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $37,628.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001916 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

