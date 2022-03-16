WOWswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00013318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $62,910.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

