Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 36093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

