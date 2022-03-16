X-CASH Market Cap Tops $1.41 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $18,856.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.