X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XFOR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.
A number of brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)
