X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XFOR opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

