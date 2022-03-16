Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 3,809,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,721. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

