Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

