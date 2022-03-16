Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

XLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

XLO stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.