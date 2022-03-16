Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 7246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 953.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

