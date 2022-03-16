Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 157.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $869.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3,747.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

